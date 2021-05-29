6-year-old receives birthday surprise from Fresno police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over the next 15 months, the Fresno Police department plans to hire 120 new officers.But when it comes to the 12-year hiring plan, they've got their eyes on an adorable 6-year-old.Meet future officer Mack. Central Patrol officers surprised the little guy for his birthday.His grandma says he really wants to be a police officer when he grows up and he talks about it all the time.Mack not only got to sport an officer hat and vest -- he even got to check out the inside of one of the patrol cars.The department posted pictures to their Facebook page saying they'll be looking for his cadet application in 12 years.Judging from that smile, it's safe to say there's no topping this birthday surprise.