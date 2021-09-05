Man hospitalized after being severely beaten in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police say a man is in the hospital after being severely beaten.

Around 1:30 on Sunday morning, a 911 caller reported seeing a man lying on their front yard near Delno and Cortland in central Fresno.

When police arrived, they found the victim, a 34-year-old man, with serious injuries as well as what they thought was a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to hospital, where it was determined that what seemed to be a gunshot wound was actually a puncture wound from the beating.

His condition remains unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating where and when the incident happened.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoassaultbeatingfresno police department
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Accuweather Alert: Storm brings lightning and rain to Central CA
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into telephone pole in Clovis
Fresno liquor store uses social media to deter those with fake IDs
18-year-old shot in northwest Fresno, police say
17-year-old shot while walking home in SW Fresno, police say
Homicide investigation underway after 38-year-old killed in Visalia
Fresno fighter pilot recalls dramatic mission on 9/11
Show More
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Appreciation shown for Valley healthcare workers during pandemic
New Fresno homeowners arrive at home to find renters already inside
Fresno city employee resigns following domestic violence conviction
19-year-old wanted for series of Fresno armed robberies
More TOP STORIES News