Man hospitalized after being severely beaten in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police say a man is in the hospital after being severely beaten.Around 1:30 on Sunday morning, a 911 caller reported seeing a man lying on their front yard near Delno and Cortland in central Fresno.When police arrived, they found the victim, a 34-year-old man, with serious injuries as well as what they thought was a gunshot wound to his upper body.He was taken to hospital, where it was determined that what seemed to be a gunshot wound was actually a puncture wound from the beating.His condition remains unknown at this time.Police are still investigating where and when the incident happened.