crash

Police investigating 3-vehicle crash in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred in southeast Fresno on Wednesday night.

Investigators say a pickup truck, a Dodge Charger and a convertible collided at Kings Canyon Road and Fowler around 10 pm.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, and other people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Police say one of the drivers was under the influence, but it wasn't clear if that person was arrested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastcar crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Man wanted for Clovis crime overturns car while speeding in Fresno
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Dos Palos
Man dies after being hit by pick-up truck in southeast Fresno
Students help teen who lost legs in crash go to homecoming
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia officer pleads not guilty to alleged sex crimes at Elks Lodge
Fresno Co. schools taking time to prepare for safe return to campus
More businesses reopen as Fresno County relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
Funding available for local farmers, businesses switching to 'green' machines
Man wanted for Clovis crime overturns car while speeding in Fresno
2 men shot at southeast Fresno apartment complex
State wants Immanuel Schools held in contempt for violating injunction
Show More
Clovis Police officer in hospital after 4-vehicle crash
Restaurants, movie theaters open with modifications in Fresno Co.
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Thursday
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend mourning loss of child to miscarriage
Fresno's tattoo artists, massage parlors to reopen after 6 months
More TOP STORIES News