Police investigating 3-vehicle crash in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred in southeast Fresno on Wednesday night.Investigators say a pickup truck, a Dodge Charger and a convertible collided at Kings Canyon Road and Fowler around 10 pm.At least one person was taken to the hospital, and other people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.Police say one of the drivers was under the influence, but it wasn't clear if that person was arrested.