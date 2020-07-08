Fresno police car crashes into median trying avoid SUV that pulled in front of it

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating what's being called a "no-contact hit-and-run" crash involving a Fresno patrol vehicle in east central Fresno.Officials say an officer was traveling southbound on Peach Avenue at around 2 a.m. when a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe was making a southbound turn onto Peach from Olive Avenue.The SUV pulled in front of the officer, who had to swerve to avoid colliding with the Tahoe.The patrol car struck the center median, and the SUV driver drove away.No one was injured. Police have not released any information on the driver of the SUV.