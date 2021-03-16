Driver crashes into pole in central Fresno

crash

Fresno police are looking for the driver who crashed a car into a pole in central Fresno on Tuesday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for the driver who crashed a car into a pole in central Fresno on Tuesday.

It happened around 1:30 am at Palm and McKinley Avenues.

Authorities say witnesses saw the driver run from the crash scene. No one else was in the car.

The vehicle had not been reported stolen and was not being pursued by the police.

Investigators are working to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

A utility crew worked overnight to repair the pole and fix several low-hanging wires.
