police chase

Driver in stolen vehicle hits police car, leads officer on chase in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search is on for the suspects who hit a police officer's car then led him on a short chase in east central Fresno.

Officials say the officer pulled up behind a white Audi parked in the intersection on Peach Avenue near the Highway 180 on-ramp. When the officer honked his horn, the driver put the car in reverse and backed into the patrol car.

The officer tried to pull over the driver, but the Audi sped off.

The pursuit ended at Willow Avenue and Leisure after the driver of a white Audi lost control of the car and slammed into a chain-link fence.

Witnesses say at least two men ran from the car.

Fresno police say the car was stolen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralpolice chasefresno police departmentcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
CHP officers find nearly $1 million in cash dumped on Merced County road
Hanford Police, Kings County Sheriff's Office track down suspect with multiple charges
Family mourns man killed in crash with runaway driver
Motorcyclist found with drugs after chase through central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News