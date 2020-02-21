Driver in stolen vehicle hits police car, leads officer on chase in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search is on for the suspects who hit a police officer's car then led him on a short chase in east central Fresno.Officials say the officer pulled up behind a white Audi parked in the intersection on Peach Avenue near the Highway 180 on-ramp. When the officer honked his horn, the driver put the car in reverse and backed into the patrol car.The officer tried to pull over the driver, but the Audi sped off.The pursuit ended at Willow Avenue and Leisure after the driver of a white Audi lost control of the car and slammed into a chain-link fence.Witnesses say at least two men ran from the car.Fresno police say the car was stolen.