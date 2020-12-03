high-speed chase

Driver leads police on high-speed chase on Highway 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a suspect involved in a high-speed chase on Highway 99 on Wednesday night.

The pursuit started just before 9 pm at a southwest Fresno home, where officers had responded to reports of shots being fired.

Investigators didn't find any evidence of a shooting, but they saw a car speeding away from the area.

When they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver did not stop and eventually escaped from the police.

A short time later, police spotted the car again and followed it until the driver crashed on Highway 99 near Highway 180.

Two men inside the vehicle took off running, but one of them was captured and detained.

Investigators are still searching for the second suspect. A description of the man was not immediately available.

A pregnant woman was also found inside the crashed car. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Detectives found shell casings in the vehicle but said, at this time, there is no connection to a possible shooting.

For now, the suspects could face charges for running from the police.
