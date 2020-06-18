Fight between brothers leads to police chase across Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An argument between brothers ended in a cross-town police chase in Fresno overnight.California Highway Patrol officers were called to an argument between two men in a GMC Yukon around 11:45 pm at Golden State Boulevard and Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno.Officers checked the driver for DUI, and he was arrested.Moments later, the passenger in the Yukon, who officers say is a paraplegic, slid into the driver's seat, yelled at the officers and sped away.A Fresno Police helicopter followed the SUV along Highway 99 until it turned off at Stanislaus Street in downtown Fresno."We originally heard that the party that took off was armed, and was possibly in a mental crisis, got to this location here. We were able to calm him down to where he cooperated and ultimately allowed us to remove him from the vehicle without any use of force," said CHP Sgt. Nathan Hunt.The man inside the car was not armed. He was pulled out of the vehicle and is being investigated for DUI.He will be charged with misdemeanor evading police and obstruction.Officials say no one was injured.