Man leads police on chase from Fresno to Sanger in stolen car

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a man after a police chase in what authorities say was a stolen car.

Police say it started at G Street & Stanislaus around 9:30 Monday night, traveled up and down Highway 99 before ending at P Street and 5th Street in Sanger.

Officers were able to use a PIT maneuver around 10 pm to finally end the chase.

Authorities say 36-year-old Ramon Gonzales was driving a stolen car and is currently out on bail for a past crime. Gonzales also had a misdemeanor domestic violence arrest warrant.

Gonzales was arrested and now faces multiple charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopolice chase
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News