Man leads police on chase from Fresno to Sanger in stolen car

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a man after a police chase in what authorities say was a stolen car.Police say it started at G Street & Stanislaus around 9:30 Monday night, traveled up and down Highway 99 before ending at P Street and 5th Street in Sanger.Officers were able to use a PIT maneuver around 10 pm to finally end the chase.Authorities say 36-year-old Ramon Gonzales was driving a stolen car and is currently out on bail for a past crime. Gonzales also had a misdemeanor domestic violence arrest warrant.Gonzales was arrested and now faces multiple charges.