Fresno Police, CHP cracking down on drunk drivers amid holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police and CHP are cracking down on drunk drivers. Both agencies held DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols within city limits.

Fresno Police reported 15 DUI arrests during their saturation patrol and of the more than 120 cars that were stopped, 13 were cited for operating a vehicle without a license.

CHP held a checkpoint as part of their four-day new year DUI saturation patrols.

They say since Friday morning at midnight they've made 16 DUI arrests - one of those was drug-related.

Both agencies are reminding the public the cost of a DUI isn't limited to a financial burden. It could mean a loss of life.
