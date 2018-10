Fresno Police are asking for your help to find a teen who has been missing for almost a week.Zion Christian, 17, has been missing since Saturday. The teen walked out of the Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Downtown Fresno after spending two days there. He was wearing navy blue pajamas and black shoes.Zion is 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.You are asked to call police if you see him.