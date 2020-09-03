Car crashed into bus stop, tree in downtown Fresno found empty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating what caused a car to crash in downtown Fresno on Thursday morning.Officers were called to reports of a rollover crash just after 1 a.m. on Stanislaus and O Streets.When officers arrived at the scene, the car was empty. They believe the driver ran away.The car hit a Fresno Area Express (FAX) bus stop and a tree, but it's unclear whether the vehicle overturned.The bus stop was slightly damaged.It's unclear if anyone was injured.