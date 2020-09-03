crash

Car crashed into bus stop, tree in downtown Fresno found empty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating what caused a car to crash in downtown Fresno on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to reports of a rollover crash just after 1 a.m. on Stanislaus and O Streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, the car was empty. They believe the driver ran away.

The car hit a Fresno Area Express (FAX) bus stop and a tree, but it's unclear whether the vehicle overturned.

The bus stop was slightly damaged.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtowncar crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Driver cited for DUI after crashing car into northeast Fresno home
2 killed in fiery crash with big rig in Fresno County
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Fresno County
Driver arrested for killing skateboarder in Visalia, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brace yourself for power outages this Labor Day weekend
Hanford family struggles with distance learning from school parking lot
Complaint alleges Clovis Unified has created racially hostile climate
2 men critically injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
Scary video shows suspect shoot at Mariposa Co. deputy
Fresno baseball legend Tom Seaver passes away
Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated
Show More
Man found with gunshot wound to head in west central Fresno
Pelosi says she believes SF hair salon visit was a 'setup'
Doctors, nurses take the place of families at COVID-19 deathbeds
Newsom announces major homeless housing initiative
Federal Judge orders Tulare County Sheriff to make written policy on masks in jails
More TOP STORIES News