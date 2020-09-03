FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating what caused a car to crash in downtown Fresno on Thursday morning.
Officers were called to reports of a rollover crash just after 1 a.m. on Stanislaus and O Streets.
When officers arrived at the scene, the car was empty. They believe the driver ran away.
The car hit a Fresno Area Express (FAX) bus stop and a tree, but it's unclear whether the vehicle overturned.
The bus stop was slightly damaged.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
Car crashed into bus stop, tree in downtown Fresno found empty
CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News