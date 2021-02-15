Man wanted for manslaughter leads deputies on chase through northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after he led deputies on a short chase in northwest Fresno on Monday morning.Fresno County sheriff's deputies pulled over Shun Trayon Hill, 37, a parolee wanted for manslaughter, on Gettysburg and Thorne Avenues just after midnight.Hill sped away from the deputies as they approached his vehicle.Authorities followed him until he stopped again on Gettysburg and Teilman, where he ran away from the vehicle. Deputies say they could see him jumping over fences to get from yard to yard."We were able to utilize several officers from the police department and the sheriff's office to set up a perimeter quickly," said Sgt. Edward Mayo. "We had our air support in the air, we had a drone to help with the search, and help identify where the subject might be, and that's when we located him."Officials say they found Hill in the backyard of one of the homes.He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail.