Man uncooperative with officers after he's shot in the leg in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in northeast Fresno on Tuesday morning.The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. at San Bruno Avenue and 4th Street, just off of Bulldog Lane.Police say the man called for help from a parking lot along 6th Street. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno and is expected to recover.Officers say he was not cooperative with their investigation. No suspect information was immediately available.