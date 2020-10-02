Man found shot to death in central Fresno, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a homicide in central Fresno on Friday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Floradora and 8th Street Thursday around 8:30 pm, but due to limited information, they could not find a crime scene.
A short time later, a neighbor found a man in his early 60s dead from a gunshot wound and reported it to the police.
Homicide detectives worked through the night into the morning, searching for evidence. No further information was immediately available on the investigation.
This is a developing story.
