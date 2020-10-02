Man found shot to death in central Fresno, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a homicide in central Fresno on Friday morning.Officers were called to the area of Floradora and 8th Street Thursday around 8:30 pm, but due to limited information, they could not find a crime scene.A short time later, a neighbor found a man in his early 60s dead from a gunshot wound and reported it to the police.Homicide detectives worked through the night into the morning, searching for evidence. No further information was immediately available on the investigation.