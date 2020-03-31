shooting

Disturbance at east central Fresno apartment ends in shooting, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in east central Fresno just after midnight on Tuesday.

It happened at the Sunset Sands apartment complex on Maple and McKinley Avenues.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told police he and the suspect were involved in a disturbance inside one of the apartments.

"The victim said he was inside an apartment with one of his friends. They were both using narcotics. His friend became argumentative, pulled out a weapon and fired it at him, striking him in the leg," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

Officers surrounded the apartment and detained several people inside. They believe one will be the primary suspect in the shooting.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to be OK.
