Shots fired at men standing outside southeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the person who fired shots at two men in southeast Fresno.
The shooting occurred just a few blocks away from Sequoia Middle School at a home on Orleans and 9th Street.
Investigators say two men were outside a home when someone started shooting at them. The bullets hit the house, but they were not hurt.
Police have not released a possible suspect description or the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
