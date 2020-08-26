Shots fired at men standing outside southeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the person who fired shots at two men in southeast Fresno.The shooting occurred just a few blocks away from Sequoia Middle School at a home on Orleans and 9th Street.Investigators say two men were outside a home when someone started shooting at them. The bullets hit the house, but they were not hurt.Police have not released a possible suspect description or the vehicle involved.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.