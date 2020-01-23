stabbing

Man stabbed multiple times in his central Fresno hotel room

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a central Fresno hotel Thursday morning.

Officers were called to The Hotel Fresno on Blackstone and Dakota Avenues just after 5:00 a.m.

Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times in his hotel room, and then made his way to the lobby for help.

Investigators say the man had been staying at the hotel alone.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. His name has not been released.

Police have not released a suspect description, but do believe the man was targeted.

The area remains blocked off as officers continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfresnofresno police departmentstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Man arrested for stabbing victim in chest in Hanford, deputies say
Man stabbed multiple times near his central Fresno home, expected to survive
Man stabbed in central Fresno, suspect arrested
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News