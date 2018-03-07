FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Fresno Police Department celebrates opening of new northwest substation

EMBED </>More Videos

This is the new substation for the Fresno Police Department's northwest district. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are moving into the Winepress Shopping Center at Shaw and Marks Avenue.

"When people feel safe our neighborhoods thrive. Our schools improve and our business invest and the entire city benefits," said Fresno Mayor Lee Brand.

For the past several years many businesses have closed their doors or moved away from west Shaw Avenue.

Some business owners say they noticed crime move in right away but Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the new substation will reverse that trend.

"When you add police officers and you add the support staff and we deploy them accordingly and we use the right strategies and we place our district stations in the right neighborhoods. We're going to have an impact and make a difference," said Dyer.

Fresno Police say 80 officers still be stationed at the new substation that is over 10,000 square feet.

People in the community will notice the state of the art technology when they use the community conference room.

Fresno City Councilmember Steve Brandau hopes this will bridge a gap between business owners and the police.

"I'm excited about the impact along Shaw Avenue, our businesses and the people that live on both sides of Shaw Avenue will be heavily impacted just by the presence of our police force in this neck of the woods," said Brandau.

Chief Dyer hopes to keep this substation open for a long time or a least until this rookie is old enough to work for Fresno Police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresno police departmentjerry dyer
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Convicted felon found in possession of firearm
More fresno police department
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News