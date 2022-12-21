Police identify 2 suspects wanted for deadly shooting near central Fresno businesses

Police say surveillance video showed people inside a smoke shop who waited for the victims to arrive before shooting at them.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two suspects have been identified in connection to a deadly shooting near central Fresno businesses earlier this month.

Police announced they are searching for 20-year-old Tishawn Thorton and 16-year-old Sircharles Bradshaw.

On December 13, 26-year-old Joseph Riley was shot and killed near Blackstone and Princeton Avenues. His 19-year-old brother was also shot but is expected to recover.

Police say surveillance video showed multiple people inside a smoke shop who waited for the victims to arrive before shooting at them.

Authorities say the suspects have warrants out for murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon. They should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

