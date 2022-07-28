Fresno police release bodycam video of attack on detective

Joseph Roy entered into Fresno PD headquarters with a knife on March 29th and stabbed the detective in the head.

New video shows the shocking moments a man attacked a Fresno police detective and the deadly shooting that followed.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New bodycam video shows the shocking moments a man attacked a Fresno police detective and the deadly shooting that followed.

On Wednesday, the Fresno Police Department released the video of the moment after Joseph Roy entered into department headquarters on March 29th.

He walked into an office with a knife and stabbed the detective in the head.

RELATED: Family of man shot, killed by Fresno Police detective shed light on his mental state

The detective grabbed his gun and shot and killed Roy.

Fresno police released the body cam video in an effort to be transparent but offered no further comment on the incident.