Fresno Police share results of weekend's special operation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama has shared the results of the special police operation that began this weekend.

The proactive violence suppression operation kicked off on Friday.

It includes more than 120 officers and several units of the police department.

This comes as Fresno police have seen an increase in shootings and homicides.

During this weekend alone, officers made 25 felony arrests, 36 misdemeanor arrests, and recovered 14 guns, including three ghost guns.

"It should not just be the police department's job to reduce violent crime, it should be the entire community's job to reduce violent crime," Balderrama says.

So far this year more, than 1,000 guns have been taken off the streets -- 225 of them were unregistered.

Half of the shootings and homicides in Fresno are said to be gang-related.

The violence suppression operation will continue and no end date has been set.