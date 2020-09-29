Society

Fresno leaders discuss initial recommendations for police reform

The Fresno Commission for Police Reform met virtually to discuss its first round of recommendations for change within the police department.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Commission for Police Reform met virtually to discuss its first round of recommendations for change within the police department on Monday night.

The community input subcommittee presented data to the board from different Fresno areas showing people's interactions with police officers and their trust in the department.

The board is made of 37 members and headed by former city council member and police officer, Oliver Baines.

The committee presented a glance at their initial recommendations to the board, which included: building trust with south Fresno communities, a community oversight board for the Office of Independent Review, an accountability system for officers with a history of brutality and racial profiling, and working with mental health officials to help bridge communication between officers and the homeless population.

A full list of recommendations was given to the board to review. They decided to table much of the voting for next month's meeting on October 26.

They'll hear recommendations from another subcommittee, continue their discussion and vote on the changes during the next meeting.
