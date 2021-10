FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer showed off some serious skills while out on patrol in the city.The department shared video to their Facebook page of Officer Chris Darling taking a turn at the drums.The officer was in the area of Ashlan and Blackstone when he noticed someone out playing the instrument in a parking lot.He couldn't pass up the chance to join in, surprised the drummer with his abilities and he was overjoyed by the officer's drop-in visit.