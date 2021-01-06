crime

17-year-old arrested in connection to shooting inside Fashion Fair Mall, Fresno police say

Fresno police say detectives used security cameras to help identify the teen. They issued an arrest warrant for him, and he was taken into custody on Tuesday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting that occurred during a fight inside Fashion Fair Mall last Saturday, the department announced during a news conference on Wednesday.

On Saturday, a man was approached by a group inside the mall. During the confrontation, authorities said the 17-year-old pulled out a gun and fired it.

RELATED: Confrontation leads to shots fired inside Fashion Fair Mall, police say

Fresno police say detectives used security cameras to help identify the teen. They issued an arrest warrant for him, and he was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Investigators say they recovered a gun from another man who was with the teen when he was arrested, but it's unclear if that was the weapon used in the incident.

The teen was booked into the Fresno County Jail and faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon and firearms violations.

Police say they haven't determined if the shooting was gang-related.

No one was injured by the gunfire on Saturday, but it caused panic inside the mall. Officers said multiple people ran to escape. They also found several visitors hiding in dressing rooms while searching stores.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastfresnocrimefresno's fashion fair mallarrestshootingfresno
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Bank of America robbed in northwest Fresno, police say
Tulare Co. man sentenced to 480 years-to-life in prison for rape
Action News Morning Update
Man found dead inside Kings County home, deputies say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Lawmakers evacuate US Capitol as Trump supporters swarm building
LIVE: Lockdown interrupts joint session to confirm Biden's win
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to provide update on COVID-19, new CA stimulus
5 killed in fiery crash between big rig, pickup truck on I-5
Woman killed in rollover crash in Kings County, CHP says
Pence defies Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes
Warnock defeats Loeffler, becomes Georgia's 1st Black senator
Show More
How close Valley hospitals could be to changing treatment of patients
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
CA orders Central Valley, SoCal to delay nonessential surgeries
2 Louisville detectives involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired
Madera Community Hospital coping with 117% surge in ER admittance
More TOP STORIES News