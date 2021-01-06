17-year-old arrested in connection to shooting inside Fashion Fair Mall, Fresno police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting that occurred during a fight inside Fashion Fair Mall last Saturday, the department announced during a news conference on Wednesday.On Saturday, a man was approached by a group inside the mall. During the confrontation, authorities said the 17-year-old pulled out a gun and fired it.Fresno police say detectives used security cameras to help identify the teen. They issued an arrest warrant for him, and he was taken into custody on Tuesday.Investigators say they recovered a gun from another man who was with the teen when he was arrested, but it's unclear if that was the weapon used in the incident.The teen was booked into the Fresno County Jail and faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon and firearms violations.Police say they haven't determined if the shooting was gang-related.No one was injured by the gunfire on Saturday, but it caused panic inside the mall. Officers said multiple people ran to escape. They also found several visitors hiding in dressing rooms while searching stores.