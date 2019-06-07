Fresno police find drugs and several guns during bust near Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Meth and several guns were seized from a home near the Tower District after police served search warrants Thursday afternoon.Two people, 44-year-old Jaimmie Wilson and 26-year-old Cheyanna Lightfoot, are in custody after the sweep.Detectives say they had been investigating the home near Glenn and Floradora Avenues for a little over a month.Detectives were able to find a dozen rifles including a short barrel shotgun as well as meth and meth paraphernalia."It is a quiet neighborhood, you wouldn't expect to have drug dealers dealing in the middle. In this case there were. Two people arrested, people were coming and going that had been contacted by detectives," said Lt. Mark Hudson of the Fresno Police Department.The operation was a shock to people in a central Fresno community who thought they lived next door to some normal neighbors.One neighbor Action News spoke with says he couldn't believe it, adding that one of the suspects arrested would come over often and help him fix up his car.He had no idea what was happening in the house next door.Police say a child was inside the home when the search warrant was issued. The child is now with Child Protective Services.