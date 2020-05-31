Society

Fresno first responders, Fresno Grizzlies hold parade for 5-year-old girl who beat cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno police and fire departments came together with the Fresno Grizzlies to make an unforgettable day for one tough 5-year-old girl.

Kimberly was declared cancer-free last week and finished her last treatment for Leukemia on Friday.

The departments gave Kimberly and her family a parade, and even, Parker, the Fresno Grizzlies Mascot was on hand in his very own firefighter uniform.

Officers say they loved taking part in this special event.

"It's not every day we get to do this, especially in today's climate with what we're seeing across the nation," says Stephen Viveras with the Fresno Police Department. "This brings a certain joy in all of us that makes us look forward to the job that we do. Today we're like firemen making people smile, so it's good for us."

When Kimberly was declared cancer-free, she wasn't able to ring the bell at Valley Children's in front of her whole family because of the pandemic.

Her parents put together this event to make sure she knows she is being celebrated.

We here at Action News also want to join in and give a big congrats to Kimberly and her family!
