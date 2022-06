FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot and killed by Fresno police officers at Vinland Park on Saturday evening.Several police units are at the scene of a crime at Vinland Park in northeast Fresno.An ABC30 crew saw dozens of officers at the scene.All of Vinland Park has been blocked off with crime scene tape.Woodrow Avenue at Gettysburg has been shut down as officers investigate, but Gettysburg Avenue remains open.