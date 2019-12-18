Fresno Police hunting for gunman who fired into family's home, injured 5-year-old girl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two central Fresno parents are dealing with the trauma of a shooting that sent their 5-year-old daughter to the hospital.
On Monday night, someone walked onto the Ashmark Arms apartments and opened fire on the family's home.
Fresno Police now say the victims were not the intended target. They were just a normal family, enjoying a night watching TV when shots were fired into their apartment.
Multiple rounds penetrated the front door and wall and then also penetrated other furniture or walls inside of the location.
The 5-year-old girl went through surgery to remove a piece of shrapnel near her left eye.
Police say overall she is expected to be okay, but they're not sure if doctors will be able to restore vision in her damaged eye.
According to police, the suspect walked up to the front door and started firing, but they believe the shooter got the wrong apartment.
Police say the family has lived there for years and hasn't had any problems.
Now, detectives are focused on finding the suspect.
They have recovered surveillance video but are now asking the community for help.
Anyone who may have seen or heard anything is asked to call the police department.
You can also remain anonymous by calling Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or submitting your tip online by clicking here.
