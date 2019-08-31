dui crash

Police identify alleged drunk driver who crashed into vehicles in downtown Fresno, killing passenger

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police have identified 24-year-old Francisco Cabrera as the suspected drunk driver who crashed into several cars and killed his passenger in downtown Fresno early Saturday morning.

Family members identified the victim as 23-year-old Luis Palma.



Investigators say Cabrera accelerated down Fulton, hit at least five cars until the last one stopped him.

"The passenger was unresponsive on the floorboard inside the vehicle," said Lt. Bill Dooley. "Officers were able to remove him from the vehicle, checked him for a pulse. He didn't have one."

Officers and paramedics attempted CPR, but Palma died at the scene.

Police arrested Cabrera for manslaughter and felony DUI.

Police arrested 24-year-old Francisco Cabrera for manslaughter and felony DUI. (Fresno Police Department)



Investigators spent several hours collecting evidence and measurements so they could recreate the crash if needed.

