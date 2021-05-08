fresno police department

Fresno Police Department releases crime stats, details on internal affairs investigations

Fresno Police Department releases crime stats

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is giving a detailed look at its internal affairs investigations and crime statistics.

The department posted a link to its 2020 annual report on Facebook on Saturday.



It shows the total number of Part One crimes, such as homicides and robberies, from 2013 through 2020.

It also lists the total number of police reports and calls for service since 2011.

A section on internal affairs investigations shows a total of 123 were assigned last year, and 57 remain open.

Discipline issued for internal affairs investigations that were completed in 2020 included 4 terminations, 52 suspensions, and 15 letters of reprimand.

You can read the report here.

