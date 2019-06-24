shooting

Fresno Police investigate after two shooting victims are dropped off at CRMC

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in Central Fresno Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Bill Dooley said an officer received a ShotSpotter notification in the area of First Street and Belmont Avenue.

He said 20 minutes later two shooting victims were dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center. One victim had critical injuries and the other is expected to be OK.

Investigators do not have a suspect description at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

