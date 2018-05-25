SHOOTING

Fresno Police investigating a shooting in East Central Fresno

Around 8: 30 a.m. Fresno Police Department responded to a shooting at Madison and Chestnut Avenues. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is in critical condition after he was shot inside a home this morning in East Central Fresno.

When officers arrived at the home on Madison and Chestnut Avenue, they found Luis Mariscal, 47, with a gunshot wound in his back.

Mariscal was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and went into surgery, where his condition got worse.

Fresno Police officers now say there is a chance the victim may not survive his injuries.

Officers are now searching for several suspects, in connection with the shooting.

"Witnesses came up to me, gave very good information, they were here at the time of the shooting and heard the shots fired and gave good descriptions--multiple shooters it looks like," said Fresno Police Department Lt. Joe Gomez.

Officers are now searching for a small, black SUV similar to a Nissan Versa and a red car.

If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621 - 7000.
