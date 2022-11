Car crash in southeast Fresno sends one person to the hospital

Fresno Police believe one driver ran a red light and collided with another car on Maple and Church avenues Saturday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was hospitalized following a car crash in southeast Fresno.

Fresno police responded to maple and church avenues just before midnight for a report of a crash.

Officers believe one driver ran a red light and collided with another car.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.