Man in hospital following stabbing in Southeast Fresno

Police say a man in his 20s walked into Community Regional Medical Center at about 12:30 Thursday morning with a stab wound to his arm.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is being treated at the hospital after being stabbed in southeast Fresno.

He told officers it happened near Clovis and Grove Avenues, that's just north of Jensen.

There's no word on any suspects, and it's still unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.