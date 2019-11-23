officer involved shooting

Fresno Police investigating officer-involved shooting in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Fresno.

Officers responded to the area of Marks Avenue and Ray Johnson Drive just north of Highway 180 just after 11 p.m.

Further information regarding the shooting was not immediately available. Officers have set up a perimeter in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno southwestcrimeofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Community bids goodbye to slain Lemoore officer Jonathan Diaz
'My mom is trying to kill me': Chilling 911 call from 7-year-old
Scammers targeting people wanting to donate to fallen Lemoore officer fundraiser
Lemoore police shoot knife-wielding suspect who attacked officer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wells Fargo to donate $20K to families of mass shooting victims for funeral expenses
ABC30's All Valley High School Football Team 20 years later
Merced Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Hanford woman led deputy on high-speed chase, arrested for DUI
$12 million in state tobacco taxes to improve health care in Valley
CAL FIRE sues In-N-Out for 2017 wildfire in San Luis Obispo County
Sneak peek of enhanced entrance to Disneyland's Tomorrowland
Show More
Missing Mendota teen found safe in Mexico
2 suspects arrested in connection with Halloween party shooting, police say
City pledges $40k to Crime Stoppers for information leading to arrest of mass shooting suspects
Man on date with woman robbed at gunpoint by her 'relative'
Work begins on largest retail center in Merced's history
More TOP STORIES News