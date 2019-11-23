Fresno Police investigating officer-involved shooting in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Fresno.
Officers responded to the area of Marks Avenue and Ray Johnson Drive just north of Highway 180 just after 11 p.m.
Further information regarding the shooting was not immediately available. Officers have set up a perimeter in the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
