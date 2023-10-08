Man hospitalized following shooting in Southeast Fresno

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in Southeast Fresno that left one man fighting for his life.

Officers responded to the area of El Monte Way and Recreation Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

They found one man with gunshot wounds in an alleywaya.

He was transported to the Community Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say there is no suspect description at this time but can confirm two people walked away from a residence they believe is connected to the shooting.

Residents of the specific home are being interviewed.

