WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man hospitalized following shooting in Southeast Fresno

Marc Anthony Lopez Image
ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Sunday, October 8, 2023 7:44PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in Southeast Fresno that left one man fighting for his life.

Officers responded to the area of El Monte Way and Recreation Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

They found one man with gunshot wounds in an alleywaya.

He was transported to the Community Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say there is no suspect description at this time but can confirm two people walked away from a residence they believe is connected to the shooting.

Residents of the specific home are being interviewed.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW