Fresno police investigating two 7-Eleven robberies hours apart

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are working to see if two 7-Eleven robberies that happened several hours apart are connected.

The latest happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the store on Fresno and Bullard.

Police say a man with a mask and bandanna walked into the store with a gun.

He walked up to the clerk and demanded the cash from the register.

Once he got the money, he took off eastbound on Bullard.

The first happened at the store near Shaw and Golden State around 4 p.m. Monday.

Several people were inside the store at the time when the masked man came in armed with a gun and ordered everyone to the ground.

Police say the man demanded cash from an employee then robbed a customer before taking off.

It's not clear how much money the robber got away with.

No one was hurt during the crime.

The robberies happened a little over six miles apart.
