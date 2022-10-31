Streets now open as Fresno Police investigate reported shooting in Central Fresno

A police investigation is underway near Floradora and Highway 41. Fresno Police are in the area and have crime scene tape up.

Fresno Police are in the area and had crime scene tape up.

Roads were reopened by 6:45 Sunday evening. The investigation is ongoing.

We're told officers were called to a location for a disturbance.

About 20 minutes later, a person was shot in an area just below Highway 41 and then drove themselves to the hospital.

Officials say it's unclear if the disturbance officers were dispatched to is related to the shooting or just happened to occur near each other.

