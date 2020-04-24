pedestrian killed

Woman hit, killed by car in central Fresno while crossing street

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was killed in central Fresno after being hit by a car while she was crossing the street, police say.

The incident took place at E Shields Ave and N Maroa Ave at 9:15 pm.

Police say it was dark in that area and the woman was not on a crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The victim was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopedestrian killedfresno police department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Woman hit, killed by two vehicles in Merced
Woman struck, killed by driver in Madera, CHP says
18-year-old killed by semi-truck on Hwy 99 near Visalia: CHP
1 dead, 1 injured after hit by vehicle in Visalia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley workers face stress, technological hurdles in trying to get unemployment benefits
Central California coronavirus cases
8 Fresno County inmates, 7 jail employees quarantined for coronavirus or possible exposure
Most CA nursing homes with COVID-19 cases have deficiencies
More COVID-19 testing resources heading to Valley
One dead in crash after police pursuit in Central Fresno
Police searching for vandals who drew swastika on local golf course
Show More
86-year-old Fresno man arrested for possessing child pornography
Clovis teen identified as driver killed in Highway 168 crash
Governor halts student loan payments for many for 90 days
Wednesday marks deadliest day for CA with 115 COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus pushes US unemployment to highest since Depression
More TOP STORIES News