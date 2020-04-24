Woman hit, killed by car in central Fresno while crossing street

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was killed in central Fresno after being hit by a car while she was crossing the street, police say.The incident took place at E Shields Ave and N Maroa Ave at 9:15 pm.Police say it was dark in that area and the woman was not on a crosswalk.The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.The victim was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.