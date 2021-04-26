Fresno police K9 returns to work after being stabbed by suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police dog stabbed in the line of duty two weeks ago is back on the job.Argo and his handler, Officer Brian Sturgeon, met with Police Chief Paco Balderrama after returning to work on Friday.Police say Argo intervened to stop a suspect trying to escape, but the man stabbed him six times.He had surgery to repair the damage, but he's now showing veterinarians how well he's recovered."They were amazed at how he's done. He has bounced back, and I mean, you can see he's like nothing ever happened. He's probably just a little bit cooler with the shorter haircut," said Officer Sturgeon.Argo is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois who's been with his handler for about 18 months.He's trained in patrol and is learning how to detect explosives, too.