Fresno Police K9 unit looking for training facilities

They are looking for owners of businesses, warehouses, large buildings or large enclosed areas to let their team train after business hours.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police K9 unit is looking for a place to train.

Officers are asking the public for help finding new places to practice with their dogs.

Fresno Police are hoping to expose their teams to new areas and situations.

If you have a facility you are willing to let officers use after hours, you can contact the Fresno Police K9 unit here.