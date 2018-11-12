Fresno Police looking for man who robbed a West Central Fresno Little Caesars

Fresno Police officers are looking for a man who robbed a West Central Fresno Little Caesars Monday night.Police say the man walked into the Little Caesars near Clinton and Brawley, pointed a gun at the employee and demanded all the money in the register.Officers say the employee complied, and the suspect ran out of the store, across Clinton, and into a gated community.Witnesses followed him and were able to show police where the man ditched the ski mask he was wearing and a jacket.Officers are still looking for the suspect.Thankfully, no one was injured during the robbery.