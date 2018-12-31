Fresno Police looking for missing elderly man with dementia

The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing elderly man.
According to a report, Jesus 'Chuy' Leon-Mancilla, 69, was last seen Monday morning in the area of E. Kearney Blvd. and S. Trinity St.
Police say he was last seen wearing beige pants, baby blue Vans shoes, and a blue jacket.
According to Leon-Mancilla's family, he suffers from dementia.
If you see him call the Fresno Police Department at (559)-621-7000.
