CRIME

Fresno Police looking for pair of bike thieves

Surveillance video caught the two trying to rip off a bike attached to a car parked at the Ramada Inn in Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are searching for a pair of bike thieves.

Surveillance video caught the two trying to rip off a bike attached to a car parked at the Ramada Inn in Fresno.

Investigators say a female driver handed her accomplice bolt cutters to remove a lock and chain on the bike rack.

However, their plan did not seem to work. The male suspect resorted to carrying the bike after he was not able to ride it away.

The two face multiple charges including grand theft.

If you recognize these suspects, you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
