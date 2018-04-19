Fresno Police looking for shooter after store employee critically injured in North Fresno

An employee at an O'Reilly Auto Parts store was critically injured after he was shot while confronting a man he thought might be shoplifting.The Fresno Police Department says around 9 pm Thursday, a group of people walked into the store at Blackstone and Sierra in North Fresno.An employee noticed one of the men concealing something, so he started talking to him. The discussion got heated and moved into the parking lot outside of the store. At that point, the suspect shot the employee.After the shooting, the suspect, who is described as a white man with neck tattoos, drove off in a dark-colored four-door sedan with another man and two women.The store employee was rushed to the hospital. Police say he was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital, but he's now in critical condition and it is unclear if he will survive.