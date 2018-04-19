CRIME

Fresno Police looking for shooter after store employee critically injured in North Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police looking for a white man with neck tattoos that they say shot and critically injured an employee at an O'Reilly's Auto Parts store in North Fresno. (KFSN)

By and Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An employee at an O'Reilly Auto Parts store was critically injured after he was shot while confronting a man he thought might be shoplifting.

The Fresno Police Department says around 9 pm Thursday, a group of people walked into the store at Blackstone and Sierra in North Fresno.

An employee noticed one of the men concealing something, so he started talking to him. The discussion got heated and moved into the parking lot outside of the store. At that point, the suspect shot the employee.

After the shooting, the suspect, who is described as a white man with neck tattoos, drove off in a dark-colored four-door sedan with another man and two women.

The store employee was rushed to the hospital. Police say he was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital, but he's now in critical condition and it is unclear if he will survive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingcrimefresno police departmentFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News