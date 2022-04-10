Fresno man in hospital after being stabbed by ex-girlfriend, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man is recovering after being stabbed on Saturday afternoon.Fresno police say just before 2 pm, the man went to his ex-girlfriend's house.The woman stabbed him in his stomach.After being stabbed, the man went to a bar off Gettysburg and First.That's where officers found him and he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.Detectives are calling this a domestic violence call and are working to determine if charges will be brought against the woman who stabbed him.