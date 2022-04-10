domestic violence

Fresno man in hospital after being stabbed by ex-girlfriend, police say

Fresno police detectives are calling this a domestic violence call.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man is recovering after being stabbed on Saturday afternoon.

Fresno police say just before 2 pm, the man went to his ex-girlfriend's house.

The woman stabbed him in his stomach.

After being stabbed, the man went to a bar off Gettysburg and First.

That's where officers found him and he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are calling this a domestic violence call and are working to determine if charges will be brought against the woman who stabbed him.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
