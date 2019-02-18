K-9

RIP OFFICER FLURK: Fresno Police mourn death of beloved K9 Flurk

Fresno Police are mourning the death of one of their most beloved K9 heroes, Flurk. He was 15 years old.

Flurk, a Belgian Malinois, served the department for five years as an award-winning narcotic detection dog together with his human partner, Officer Jim Young.


The two competed in K9 trials throughout the Valley, and Flurk won the prestigious Top Dog award two times - the first in 2011 at the 3rd Annual South Valley K9 Trials, and the second in 2012 at the 27th Annual Sierra K9 Trials.



When Flurk retired, he lived with Young and his family.

"K9 Flurk was one of our Department's most social and lovable K9s as well. He participated in countless K9 presentations, positively interacting with members of our community on a daily basis," Lieutenant William Dooley of the Fresno Police Department said.
