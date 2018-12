The Fresno Police Department need help finding a missing teenage boy.Authorities say 16-year old Timothy Kearn was last seen in the area of north Ferger Avenue on Dec. 9.Kearn is 5'10" and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants.Police say he is known to frequent the Tower District and may be with friends.If you have any information you're asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.