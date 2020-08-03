crime

Man wanted for robbery tries to escape police by setting home on fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man set his family's house on fire while trying to escape from police officers in central Fresno on Sunday night.

The fire broke out just after 8:30 p.m. at a home on Belmont Avenue near First Street.

Fresno police say on Saturday night, a man had pulled a gun on two other men walking in an alley behind the home and demanded money. The suspect hit the men with his pistol, took their money and ran off.

On Sunday, investigators identified the suspect as 24-year-old Gerardo Varela of Fresno, and officers with the department's MAGEC team found him at his home.

Varela barricaded himself inside and set a back bedroom on fire. Officials say he surrendered to officers moments later.

Fresno firefighters were able to put out the blaze.

Varela was taken into custody and booked into the Fresno County Jail.
